The 54th annual Beef Empire Days Live Show was recently held in Garden City, Kansas. Nearly 150 steers and heifers were entered in the event that was sponsored by Merck Animal Health.
Shane Bedwell, chief operating officer and director of breed improvement for the American Hereford Association, evaluated the live show entrants.
Bedwell has had the opportunity to judge cattle in 30 states including all major and national shows. He was raised on a cow-calf and stocker ranch near Medicine Lodge, Kansas, and helps manage his family’s cow-calf operation, which consists of a rotational cross of Hereford, Angus and Red Angus.
Merck Animal Health Live Show
Heifer division, 53 head
Place Tag Weight Feedyard Owner
1. 470 1404 Irsik & Doll Heritage Cattle
2. 613 1344 Brookover Feedyard Brookover Land Enterprises
3. 471 1406 Irisk & Doll Russ Smith
4. 604 1354 HRC Schurrtop Angus & Char
5. 622 1500 Triangle H STP Cattle
6. 590 1432 Sunbelt Feeders Mid America
7. 624 1476 Brookover Ranch Brookover Land Enterprises
8. 576 1492 Sublette Feeders Max Barkley
9. 605 1480 HRC Schurrtop Angus & Char
10. 582 1512 Turon Feedyard Robert Conely
Steer division, 99 head
1. 593 1536 Lane County Feeders Foote Cattle Co.
2. 555 1606 Reeve Cattle Company Reeve Cattle Company
3. 621 1496 HRC Schurrtop Angus & Char
4. 552 1628 Reeve Cattle Company Reeve Cattle Company
5. 617 1522 HRC Schurrtop Angus & Char
6. 620 1414 HRC Schurrtop Angus & Char
7. 650 1542 Triangle H Mayer Legacy
8. 619 1480 HRC Schurrtop Angus & Char
9. 587 1522 Kinsley Feeders Arndt Farms
10. 607 1636 Sunbelt Feedyard Mid America
