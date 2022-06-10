The 54th annual Beef Empire Days Live Show was recently held in Garden City, Kansas. Nearly 150 steers and heifers were entered in the event that was sponsored by Merck Animal Health.

IMG_2311.JPG

Spectators watch the 2021 Beef Empire Days Live Show June 8 in Garden City, Kansas. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

Shane Bedwell, chief operating officer and director of breed improvement for the American Hereford Association, evaluated the live show entrants.

Bedwell has had the opportunity to judge cattle in 30 states including all major and national shows. He was raised on a cow-calf and stocker ranch near Medicine Lodge, Kansas, and helps manage his family’s cow-calf operation, which consists of a rotational cross of Hereford, Angus and Red Angus.

Merck Animal Health Live Show

Heifer division, 53 head

Place  Tag     Weight           Feedyard                               Owner

1.         470     1404               Irsik & Doll                             Heritage Cattle

2.         613     1344               Brookover Feedyard             Brookover Land Enterprises

3.         471     1406               Irisk & Doll                             Russ Smith

4.         604     1354               HRC                                         Schurrtop Angus & Char

5.         622     1500               Triangle H                              STP Cattle

6.         590     1432               Sunbelt Feeders                    Mid America

7.         624     1476               Brookover Ranch                   Brookover Land Enterprises

8.         576     1492               Sublette Feeders                   Max Barkley

9.         605     1480               HRC                                         Schurrtop Angus & Char

10.       582     1512               Turon Feedyard                    Robert Conely

Steer division, 99 head

1.         593     1536               Lane County Feeders                        Foote Cattle Co.

2.         555     1606               Reeve Cattle Company         Reeve Cattle Company

3.         621     1496               HRC                                         Schurrtop Angus & Char

4.         552     1628               Reeve Cattle Company         Reeve Cattle Company

5.         617     1522               HRC                                         Schurrtop Angus & Char

6.         620     1414               HRC                                         Schurrtop Angus & Char

7.         650     1542               Triangle H                              Mayer Legacy

8.         619     1480               HRC                                         Schurrtop Angus & Char

9.         587     1522               Kinsley Feeders                     Arndt Farms

10.       607     1636               Sunbelt Feedyard                 Mid America

