IMG_4575.jpeg

Cattle graze on a north central Colorado prairie, about 30 miles south of Cheyenne, Wyoming, under puffy cloud cover. Farming and ranching during this period of climate change presents a number of challenges, but a group of agricultural experts have provided tips to overcome the times. (Photo courtesy of David Augustine, Agricultural Research Service.)

Drought has plagued the Great Plains, and southeastern states were ravaged with hurricanes and tornadoes. Early this year, a Florida rain deluge was measured in feet per hour, not inches, and now the spring thaw is overflowing the Mississippi River valley.

These swift weather changes can be perplexing to farmers tasked with feeding the world and keeping operations in the black.

Download PDF Table 1 for Tim (1).pdf

