Turkey prices have been on the rise with Thanksgiving Day still more than a month away, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.

20210921_POSC_LM

As Thanksgiving approaches, consumers will contend with higher prices on wholesale turkeys. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Laura McKenzie.)

Market forces coupled with a force of nature—avian influenza—have disrupted the supply chain and caused turkey prices to trend upward, leading to shortages for some wholesale buyers.

Frozen-turkey-Pic.jpg

Cold storage stocks of whole turkeys are about 3% lower than last year. (Stock photo.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.