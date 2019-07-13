NILE entries for all divisions are open as of July 15.
Here’s what you need to know when entering each division.
For the Club Calf Show and Sale, entries will only be accepted online. No printed entry forms will be accepted.
Show time is Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. Sale time is Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. Entries will be limited, based on space. Exhibitors are allowed to enter four steers and four heifers. Overall 125 steers and 60 heifers will be allowed to enter. Entry fees are $50 per calf entered and $50 per pen of three entry. Pen of three must be made up of calves shown in the show.
What’s new?
We have implemented a sifting judge—classes will be placed by our contracted show judge; the sifting judge will determine which animals will sell. Animals that are sifted will need to be removed from the barn prior to the sale preview.
Entries in 2019, will affect entries in 2020. Should a consignor enter the maximum of four steers and four heifers and show up to check-in on Oct. 13 with two steers and two heifers—the consignor will be limited to enter two steers and two heifers in 2020. Should a consignor enter four steers and scratch prior to the show or not show up in October they will not be eligible to enter this division in 2020. This will be a one year probationary period. For example—2019 entries will affect 2020, 2020 entries will affect 2021 and so on.
Steers and heifers sold through the Club Calf Sale are eligible to be shown in a jackpot by youth ages eight to 21 years of age on Oct. 16. Entries will be taken at the time of settlement after the Club Calf Sale.
NILE will also offer a “Club Calf Consignor of the Day” on Facebook Oct. 1 to Oct. 13. To take part, email pictures of sale calves to livestock@thenile.org with a
short write up no later than Sept. 24.
Junior Fed Market shows
Entries will only be accepted online. No printed entry forms will be accepted.
This show is open to 4-H and FFA members ages eight to 18, as of Jan 1, 2019. Entries are limited and a waiting list will be made after entries have closed.
Weigh-in times by species are as follows:
Hogs—3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on October 11, please note the change in date from last year;
Lambs and goats—8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Oct. 12; and
Steers—noon to 1 p.m. on Oct. 12.
Show times for each:
Hogs—4 p.m. Oct. 12, please note the change in date from last year;
Lambs—8 a.m. Oct. 13;
Steers—4 p.m. Oct. 13 or 30 min. following the Shorthorn Show; and
Goats—8 a.m. Oct. 14
The sale is scheduled for Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.
Entry fees are $35 per animal entered. Showmanship is free, but must be entered at time of entry.
Entry limitations
There is no limit on the number of steers entered, however, exhibitors are limited to 3 lambs, 2 hogs, and 4 goats per exhibitor.
Other changes for 2019
All hog, goat, and lamb pens will be 5 feet by 5 feet. Hog exhibitors will be responsible for providing your own stall divider.
Lamb and goat exhibitors must make sure Scrapie tag including flock number and individual id exactly match the original entry submitted and must be on the health certificate upon arrival. Scrapie tags not matching will result in disqualification.
Lambs and goats must be clipped prior to weigh-in. If you plan to clip while in the barn, you will be responsible for cleaning up your mess. Please refer to the Exhibitor Premium Book for complete rules on shearing/clipping.
Goats participants may use collars, collars with a short lead, or control halters when showing. No extreme collars or halters containing pronged chains and no rope halters will be allowed in the show ring. You will be asked to change your collar or halter if your’s does not comply with our rules.
All steers must have a silver USDA clip, prior to arrival. Clip number must be present on health certificate.
Waiting list
How does the waiting list work? After entries reach maximum capacity, we begin a waiting list for each Junior Fed Show on a first come, first served basis.
To get on the waiting list, please call the NILE Office at 406-256-2495. All communication will be done via email, so be prepared to provide us with the most frequently checked email address.
As entries scratch and pen space opens up we fill the space with first exhibitor on the waiting list, and continue to do so until all spaces are filled.
Once the email is sent to the exhibitor, they will have three days to respond with either a “Yes, here is my entry form” or “No, I don’t plan to attend.”
If there is no response, we will roll to the next exhibitor in line.
We will continue until all spaces are filled or all exhibitors are removed from the list.
Substitutions
Each exhibitor will be allowed one substitution per specie until Sept. 13. Please send an email that includes the tag of the animal being removed, the new animal’s tag number and bill of sale. Any animal who’s tag number do not match at check-in will be disqualified.
Bill of Sales or home-raised affidavits
Proof of ownership on each animal entered must be submitted at time of entry. Copies will be accepted. If proof of ownership is not received by Aug. 23, the entry(ies) will be declined and no refund will be given.
Refunds
Refunds for withdrawal of entry(ies) for any reason are to be emailed no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 13 to receive a refund of fees. Notification after Sept. 13, will result in no refund(s).
Please refer to the NILE Exhibitor Premium Book for further rules and regulations for all divisions.
Exhibitors with unpaid balances from 2018 will NOT be eligible to enter the 2019 NILE until unpaid invoices are paid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.