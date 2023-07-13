mosquito-1332382_1280.jpg

AgriLife experts warn of an increase in mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo.)

*Reporting for this story was provided by Fatyma Lawal, part of the Science Influencers program in the Department of Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communications.

Recent rainfall has led to a mosquito population increase across all regions of Texas. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts advise individuals and pet and animal owners to be mindful of West Nile Virus, WNV, a mosquito-borne virus that is prevalent in the U.S., and its effects.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.