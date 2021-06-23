On June 23 the Beef Improvement Federation recognized W & S Ranch Inc. of Smith Center, Kansas, as the Commercial Producer of the Year during the group’s annual convention in Des Moines, Iowa. Kansas Livestock Association nominated the ranch for the award.
W & S Ranch is owned by Richard Weltmer, Kenton and Deborah Weltmer, Michael and Ladonna Weltmer and Philip and Jessica Weltmer. Managed on a day-to-day basis by Philip and Jessica, the ranch encompasses a commercial cowherd, a small registered Angus herd, a feedyard and a farming operation. Although diverse in nature, the priority remains with the cowherd. Through wise utilization of natural resources and years of selective breeding, W & S Ranch has developed an efficient, high-producing cowherd that yields offspring targeted for value-added, high-quality markets.
BIF President Joe Mushrush of Strong City presented the award to Philip and Jessica and their daughter, Kaylee.
The mission of BIF is to improve the beef industry through performance evaluation. Each year, KLA nominates producers for national awards given by the organization.
