The I-29 Moo University 2023 Dairy Webinar Series continues from noon to 1 p.m. April 13 with a focus on how to bring skilled professionals to your farm using the visa programs. The program will be presented by Dr. Miguel Rangel, DVM.

Dairy webinar can help with workforce woes

(ARS photo by Stephen Ausmus.)

“Listeners will gain a better understanding of what visa are available to them when hiring qualified employees,” said Fred Hall, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Rangel will discuss the process of using the United States visa programs to bring skilled professionals to U.S. dairy operations from foreign countries.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.