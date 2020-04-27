Over the last couple weeks, several pork processing plants have either been shut down or have reduced processing due to the COVID-19 outbreak. While the processing plants are focusing on getting themselves running again, pork producers are faced with near-term critical problems needing attention now.
In the current situation, pork slaughter capacity has become a limiting resource, and pork producers may be faced with an unfortunate situation of having to destroy what they have cared for and raised.
A webinar for the pork industry has been scheduled to understand potential options for emergency disposal of animal tissue for April 29 at 8 a.m. Six topics will be discussed:
- Environmentally sound disposal options;
- How compost works;
- Above-ground burial;
- Carbon feedstocks (types and amounts);
- Windrow construction (space requirements, design and layout); and
- Windrow management and troubleshooting.
Presenting during the webinar will be Mark Hutchinson, extension educator with the University of Maine; Gary Flory, agricultural program manager with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality; and Craig Williams, dairy team educator with Penn State Extension. There will also be opportunities to ask questions of presenters.
Interested participants must pre-register. Viewing details will be sent to the registered participants prior to the webinar.
The webinar is being sponsored by the Iowa Pork Producers Association.
