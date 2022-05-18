The K-State Research and Extension beef team and related subject matter specialists will host a webinar on May 19 from noon to 1 p.m. (Central) to provide information and answer questions that can help producers weigh options associated with current feed prices and forage availability.
Sandy Johnson, a K-State Research and Extension beef specialist in Colby, said drought is not a new issue to cow-calf producers in Kansas, but the combination of a cool, dry spring, increased days of high wind and low humidity on top of the global economic impacts of a war and pandemic, make this year unique.
The extended outlook indicates drought will persist in a good portion of the western United States, including western Kansas.
“Producers are faced with challenging decisions since harvested feed supplies are depleted or gone and the outlook for pasture production is well below normal in much of the state. Record high prices for many production inputs are another factor,” Johnson said.
The webinar will include a town hall format to address audience questions. In addition to beef specialists, agricultural economists and other subject matter specialists will be available during the session.
The webinar is free to attend; however, registration is required. The webinar will be recorded and available online at KSUBeef.org soon after the meeting. Register at https://tinyurl.com/KSUdrought.
Johnson encouraged producers to submit questions ahead of time by email, sandyj@ksu.edu, or through your local county extension office.
More information is available from Johnson at 785-462-6281 or by email, or Alyssa Rippe-May, 785-475-8121 or alyssar@ksu.edu.
