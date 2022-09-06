52322137206_06ac29f667_c.jpg

Letting calves explore their new environment to locate the feed and water sources while still with their mothers can help to reduce the stress of weaning. (Courtesy photo.)

Young children separating from their parents to start kindergarten—and even young adults moving out of the house and headed to college or their first job—bring about transitions that often involve high stress for all.

In much the same way, calves separating from their dams at weaning can also experience stress, especially if they undergo vaccinations and other processing procedures at the same time, said the experts at the Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute on a recent Cattle Chat podcast.

