Walmart, Bentonville, Arkansas, and Sustainable Beef LLC announced Aug. 31 that Walmart signed an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Sustainable Beef LLC, a rancher-owned company based in North Platte, Nebraska.

cdn.corporate.walmart.com.jpeg

Courtesy photo.

Walmart’s equity investment is part of a broader strategic partnership to source top-quality Angus beef from Sustainable Beef LLC’s new beef processing facility, according to a news release on the retailer’s website, noting the partnership helps supplement the current beef industry and provides additional opportunities for ranchers to increase their business. As part of the investment, Walmart will also have representation on Sustainable Beef’s board.

