Summer in Colorado is finally in full throttle, especially green and lush due to the wonderful moisture we received this spring. People owning commercial and non-commercial livestock such as cattle, sheep, goats, swine, mules/donkeys, camelids and horses, are moving and mingling their animals with others at shows, fairs, rodeos, markets, on grazing allotments and during normal recreation.
Just last month, Texas and New Mexico animal health officials announced that the vesicular stomatitis virus was confirmed at locations in their states.
Colorado is now the third state in the country to have a confirmed case of VSV, according to the state Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division. The National Veterinary Services Laboratory reported positive test results on samples submitted from two horses in Weld County. The horses reside in separate locations and have been placed under quarantine.
The virus causes vesicular or blister-like lesions that lead to painful erosions and sloughing of skin on the muzzle, tongue, teats and above the hoof (the coronary band) of infected animals. Depending on where the lesions are located, animals may be lame or not want to eat or drink.
Horses, cattle and swine are most often affected but mules/donkeys, bison, sheep, goats and camelids are susceptible.
VSV is a reportable disease because it resembles foot and mouth disease and swine vesicular disease, both of which are considered foreign animal diseases of considerable importance to international trade. The only way to tell these diseases apart is with laboratory tests.
There is no vaccine for VSV, and the way it is transmitted is not completely understood. It appears to move in three ways:
Via insect vectors, such as black flies, sand flies or biting midges;
Mechanically on shared equipment, clothes, boots; and
Contact of infected animals.
Decrease the likelihood that livestock will get VSV by following the same commonsense biosecurity steps used to avoid many types of infectious diseases:
Strict fly control.
Avoid sharing equipment—feed tubs and water buckets, pitchforks, tack and halters, brushes and health care equipment—between herds or individuals.
Check your animals on a regular basis for signs of lesions. If any signs are seen, isolate the animal away from the other susceptible animals on the property. Do not take them to a community event where other animals may be exposed. Report any lesions or abnormalities to your veterinarian or state health official.
When returning home from an activity where your animals mixed with other animals, keep them away from the home herd for at least a week to be sure they are still healthy.
Clean equipment carefully before sharing with home herd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.