Cattle U begins at 9 a.m. today. The free virtual Cattle U will feature a series of live sessions presented over Zoom during the week of Sept. 8 to 11. The sessions will also be recorded and posted at www.cattleu.net for registered attendees to view at their convenience. Free registration is still open!
The schedule for Sept. 8 is as follows:
Sept. 8
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Dr. Miles Theurer presents information on mid-feeding morbidity and death loss of cattle on feed, as well as on the role stocker cattlemen play in the beef chain.
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Danette Amstein, principal of Midan Marketing, will speak on consumer research results from the pandemic and Brian Bertelsen, U.S. Premium Beef, will talk about adding value to the cattle you produce.
- 6 p.m to 8 p.m., Brandi Buzzard, 2019 NCBA Advocate of the Year and blogger, sharing her keynote address, “Battles are won in the general’s tent” as well as her breakout topic “Sustainable beef and advocacy: Hard work worth doing.”
Register at https://cattleu.net.
See the schedule at https://cattleu.net/schedule.
