Vesicular stomatitis virus was confirmed in horses on two Starr County, Texas, premises on April 23. The National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the virus as the New Jersey serotype. These confirmations mark the first cases of VSV in Texas this year.
The horses were tested after the individual owners observed lesions on the horses’ muzzles and contacted their veterinary practitioners. The animals are being monitored and the premises will remain under state quarantine until 14 days from the onset of lesions in the last affected animal on the premises
Vesicular stomatitis is a viral disease that primarily affects horses and cattle and occasionally swine, sheep, goats, llamas, and alpacas. VSV can cause blisters and sores in the mouth and on the tongue, muzzle, teats or hooves of susceptible animals. Additional signs of infection include fever, drooling or frothing at the mouth, reluctance to eat, lameness or laminitis if lesions develop around the coronary band. Lesions usually will heal in two or three weeks, and most animals recover with supportive care by a veterinarian.
