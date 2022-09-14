Carter County Animal Hospital in Ardmore Ok.

Pet owners need to ensure their pets receive all of the proper vaccinations to protect their furry friends from potentially deadly viruses, such as canine parvovirus. (Photo by Todd Johnson, OSU Agricultural Communications Services.)

 Todd Johnson

What appeared to be a mysterious illness that killed more than 20 dogs recently in northern Michigan was later identified as canine parvovirus. No outbreaks have been reported in Oklahoma, but the disease is still a threat.

Although parvovirus is a severe and highly contagious disease, it is highly preventable with proper and complete vaccines, said Dr. Barry Whitworth, Oklahoma State University Extension veterinarian and food animal quality and health specialist.

