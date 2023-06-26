AI Days 2021.jpeg

Participants at a 2021 AI sheep breeding day organized by UW Extension. (Photo courtesy of Kim Fry.)

For those interested in learning about artificial insemination in sheep and goats, the University of Wyoming Extension will offer educational programming in Campbell and Fremont Counties in July, followed by breeding days in August.

Classroom sessions will take place 1 to 4 p.m. at the Campbell County and Fremont County extension offices July 14. UW personnel and local specialists will discuss nutrition, breeding selection, AI protocol and pregnancy testing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.