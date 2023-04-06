Larkspur, Derek Scasta_LR.jpeg

Larkspur, a toxic plant poisonous to some livestock, with sheep grazing in the background. Because they are able to tolerate larkspur alkaloid toxins, sheep were permitted to graze this pasture before cattle were introduced. (Photo by Derek Scasta.)

For ranchers and ranch managers concerned about livestock poisonings from toxic plants, University of Wyoming Extension has launched a new YouTube series titled “Taming Toxic Plants.”

In the western U.S., toxic plants are often some of the first rangeland plants to green up, says UW Extension Rangeland Management Specialist Derek Scasta.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.