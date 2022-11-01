K-State veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff explains the results of a two year study on the effectiveness of shade on cattle during the hot summers.

A video from K-State Research and Extension, beef Extension specialist and veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff discusses the findings of a two-year study outlining the potential benefits of shade and limit-feeding in reducing heat stress in cattle.

“Heat stress is a big factor that cattle producers all over the state battle year in and year out during the summer months,” Tarpoff said.

