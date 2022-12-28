Subscribing to our services is a three step process. First you have to create an account and then you have to pick if you want to subscribe to digital and or print.
Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
When you click get started below it will walk you through creating an online account to attach your print subscription number to.
After your account is created it will ask you to either add a subscription for online access or click on the print subscriber button. Click the print subscriber button header and it will open a dropdown, now click on get started. The page will reload and you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code.
IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO USE THE NUMBER OFF OF THE MOST RECENT ISSUE OR ANYTHING AFTER JANUARY 28, 2019 TO GAIN ACCESS!
OLD ACCOUNT NUMBERS WILL NOT WORK
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal or Midwest Ag Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
The old saying that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” is one that commonly refers to the importance of reducing the risk for disease spread.
And in the case of beef cattle scours, where cows calve has a lot to do with how well the newborns can stay healthy in the first few weeks of life, say the experts at Kansas State University’s Beef Cattle Institute.
Speaking on a Cattle Chat podcast, veterinary experts outlined how calf diarrhea, also known as scours, can be a serious issue in newborn calves but one that can be minimized by rotating the pastures where the cows calve. Scours can lead to dehydration and death in newborn calves, said Bob Larson, K-State veterinarian.
“A newborn calf’s worst enemy from a germ standpoint is a calf that is a few weeks old because those older calves shed more germs that cause scours,” Larson said.
To reduce the exposure between newborns and calves that are few weeks old, Larson and the other experts recommend following the Sandhills Calving System that was developed through University of Nebraska research done years ago in the Sandhills.
“The Sandhills Calving System is one of the most impactful interventions that we have for calf scours,” Larson said.
In this system, cows that are heavy in their pregnancy are moved to new pastures every two to three weeks, and once they calve, they stay in the same pastures where they gave birth until the calves are old enough to be co-mingled with the others in the herd, according to veterinarian Brian Lubbers.
“This allows the calves to be born on the cleanest pastures, and then once a certain percentage of the herd has calved, those cows that are still pregnant move to a new pasture,” Lubbers said.
Larson said the goal of each herd following this system would be to move the pregnant cows away from cows that have already calved at least three times from the start to the end of the calving season.
“After cows have been calving for two or three weeks, move the pregnant cows to a new pasture and do that again after the next two to three weeks of calving,” Larson said.
Lubbers added that the bacteria and viruses that cause scours are spread through fecal to oral transmission, so by having a fence between the calving groups, most of the risk for scours passing through the groups of calves is minimal.
Regarding the timing of bringing all the spring calves together in the same pasture with their dams, the veterinarians agreed that when the youngest calves are six weeks of age the greatest risk from scours is passed and it is safe to bring the herd together again.
“Make sure the last pasture they go to as a group is not one that was used for calving earlier in the season so that they are all being moved to a clean pasture,” Lubbers said.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.