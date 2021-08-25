The U.S. Department of Agriculture is updating the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 for contract producers of eligible livestock and poultry and producers of specialty crops and other sales-based commodities.
CFAP 2, which assists producers who faced market disruptions in 2020 due to COVID-19, is part of USDA’s broader Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Additionally, USDA’s Farm Service Agency has set an Oct. 12 deadline for all eligible producers to apply for or modify applications for CFAP 2.
U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-AR, Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, said the program is welcome news for hard-hit producers.
“CFAP has been immensely helpful for farmers who had been hit hard by the disruptions COVID-19 brought on. Unfortunately, contract growers of livestock and poultry who suffered revenue losses were originally omitted when the program was created. “
Boozman said that aspect had previously been left out but was available with the passage of a bipartisan omnibus appropriations bill.
“While I am pleased to see USDA is now moving forward with implementation, it should not take well over half a year for hard-hit and previously left-behind producers to get emergency relief. I urge the department to swiftly process applications so that producers who desperately need this long-awaited help receive it,” Boozman said.
Up to $1 billion for payments to contract producers of eligible livestock and poultry for revenue losses from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 27, 2020 was provided in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021. Contract producers of broilers, pullets, layers, poultry eggs, turkeys, hogs and pigs, ducks, geese, pheasants and quail may be eligible for assistance.
Eligible producers have until Oct. 12 to apply for or modify applications for CFAP 2. Producers should contact their local Farm Service Agency office to inquire about eligibility and apply for relief.
