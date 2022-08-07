U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Matt Russell recently announced that 12 Iowa counties are authorized for emergency haying or grazing use of Conservation Reserve Program acres for fiscal year 2022. FSA's fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.

CRP Land

USDA courtesy photo.

The six counties approved for emergency haying or grazing include: Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.

