The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced the appointment of five members to each serve three-year terms on the American Lamb Board. The terms begin January 2021 and end January 2024.
Newly appointed members from the High Plains Journal readership area are as follows: David L. McEwen, Galata, Montana, and Peter J. Camino, Buffalo, Wyoming.
“The American Sheep Industry Association is pleased with the appointments as all three producers and the seedstock producer were nominated this spring by the association,” said ASI President Benny Cox.
The 13-member American Lamb Board is composed of six producers, three feeders, three first handlers and one seedstock producer. Two producers appointed to the board must own 100 or less head of lambs annually; one producer must own 101 to 500 head of lambs annually; and three producers must own more than 500 head of lambs annually. At least one feeder must feed less than 5,000 head of lambs annually and at least one must feed more than 5,000 head of lambs annually.
More information about the board and a list of board members is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service’s American Lamb Board webpage at www.ams.usda.gov/rules-regulations/research-promotion/lamb and on the board’s website at lambresourcecenter.com.
