As of June 1, there were 72.5 million hogs and pigs on United States farms, down 1% from June 2021 and down slightly from March 1, 2022, according to the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report published June 29 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Other findings in the report were:
• Of the 72.5 million hogs and pigs, 66.4 million were market hogs, while 6.17 million were kept for breeding;
• Between March and May 2022, 32.9 million pigs were weaned on U.S. farms, down 1% from the same time period one year earlier;
• From March through May 2022, U.S. hog and pig producers weaned an average of 11 pigs per litter;
• U.S. hog producers intend to have 3.02 million sows farrow between June and August 2022, and 3.01 million sows farrow between September and November 2022; and
• Iowa hog producers accounted for the largest inventory among the states, at 23 million head, Minnesota had 8.4 million head, and North Carolina had 8.2 million head.
To obtain an accurate measurement of the U.S. swine industry, NASS surveyed roughly 4,700 operators across the nation during the first half of June. The data collected were received by electronic data reporting, mail, telephone and through face-to-face interviews.
The Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report and all other NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov.
