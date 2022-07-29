There were 98.8 million head of cattle and calves on United States farms as of July 1, 2022, according to the Cattle report published July 22 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Other key findings in the report were as follows:
• Of the 98.8 million head inventory, all cows and heifers that have calved totaled 39.8 million.
• There are 30.4 million beef cows in the U.S. as of July 1, 2022, down 2% from last year.
• The number of milk cows in the U.S. decreased to 9.45 million.
• U.S. calf crop was estimated at 34.6 million head, down 1% from 2021.
• All cattle on feed were at 13.4 million head, unchanged from 2021.
To obtain an accurate measurement of the current state of the U.S. cattle industry, NASS surveyed approximately 15,400 operators across the nation during the first half of July. Surveyed producers were asked to report their cattle inventories as of July 1, 2022, and calf crop for the entire year of 2022 by internet, mail, or telephone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.