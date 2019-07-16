Since the first case of vesicular stomatits virus was confirmed in equine on a Kinney County premises, the Texas Animal Health Commission has received reports of eight new confirmed casesof vesicular stomatitis virus.
Texas’ most recent VSV confirmations are as follows:
3 new VSV-infected equine premises have been confirmed in Coleman County;
1 new VSV-infected equine premises has been confirmed in Kerr County;
1 new VSV-infected equine premises has been confirmed in Taylor County;
2 new VSV-infected equine premises have been confirmed in Tom Green County; and
1 new VSV-infected equine premises has been confirmed in Val Verde County.
The newly confirmed premises are under quarantine by the TAHC. Affected horses will be monitored by regulatory and authorized veterinarians until premises are eligible for quarantine release 14 days after clinical VSV signs are observed.
To date, 10 premises in six Texas counties have been confirmed with VSV. Currently affected counties include: Coleman, Kerr, Kinney, Taylor, Tom Green, and Val Verde counties. Of the nine premises, one has been released.
What veterinarians need to know
Several states are imposing enhanced entry requirements on Texas livestock due to the VSV cases. For information, contact the state of destination. For a list of state animal health offices visit www.usaha.org/upload/Federal%20and%20State%20Health/STATE_ANIMAL_HEALTH_OFFICIALS%20-%20Copy%201.pdf.
If you suspect your client’s horse has VSV, contact your TAHC Region Office for paperwork and procedures.
What equine and cattle owners need to know
VSV is a viral disease that primarily affects horses and cattle.
In the past decade, the Southwestern and Western United States have experienced a number of VSV outbreaks. Outbreaks usually occur during the warmer months, often along waterways.
VSV normally has an incubation period of 2 to 8 days before the infected animal develops blisters that swell and burst, leaving painful sores. The virus can be transmitted through direct contact with infected animals or by blood-feeding insects.
If VSV is confirmed, infected animals are quarantined for 14 days after clinical signs of lesions are observed. This short-term quarantine helps prevent the movement of animals and the spread of the disease to other premises, fairs or markets.
Strategies for preventing VSV
Even with the best defensive measures, VSV could infect a herd. However, these tips may help protect livestock:
1. Control biting flies.
2. Keep equine animals stalled or under a roof at night to reduce exposure to flies.
3. Keep stalls clean.
4. Feed and water stock from their individual buckets.
5. Don’t visit a ranch that’s under quarantine for VSV. Wait until the animals have healed.
For more information about VSV visit www.tahc.texas.gov/news/brochures/TAHCBrochure_VS.pdf.
A USDA APHIS-VS fact sheet about Vesicular Stomatitis is available at www.aphis.usda.gov/publications/animal_health/content/printable_version/fs_vesicular_stomatitis_2012.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.