An explosion at the Southfork Dairy near Dimmitt, Texas critically injured one person and killed more than 10,000 cattle April 10. (Photo from Castro County, Texas Sheriff's Office Facebook page.)

An explosion at Southfork Dairy Farm in Dimmit, Texas, on April 10 killed more than 18,000 cows and critically injured one employee.

The cows were reportedly in a holding pen before being brought into the milking barn when the incident occurred. Due to their proximity to the explosion and fire, very few cows survived, and more are expected to be euthanized due to their injuries.

(Photo via Unsplash by Matt C.)

