On May 29, the Cody Stampede Board announced they’re prepared to hold their 101st Cody Stampede and Xtreme Bulls as scheduled despite the May 27 announcement by Wyoming governor Mark Gordon.
In their announcement, Cody Stampede said the rodeo task force that worked with Gordon made the decision as a group to cancel the major Wyoming rodeos this summer.
“However, our Board operates independently from that special task force, and their decisions are not reflective of our position,” the statement said. “The Cody Stampede Board has never approved or even voted on any formal positions of the task force, nor has the Cody Stampede made any official Board decision to cancel any of our rodeos. To the contrary, it remains our goal to host our Cody Nite Rodeo and the Cody Stampede in 2020. We have been extremely excited to showcase another top-notch professional rodeo, the first Stampede that we are scheduled to host after being inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in August of 2019.”
More information about the Cody Stampede, Xtreme Bulls and Cody Nite Rodeo can be found at www.codystampederodeo.com
