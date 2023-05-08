Are plants invading your ponds? Learn how to manage them in this upcoming webinar.

Duckweed is among common aquatic plants found in Texas ponds that will be covered in this identification and management webinar. (Photo by Brittany Chesser, Texas A&M AgriLife.)

Landowners can learn how to identify and manage aquatic plants in their ponds during an online webinar from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 16.

Brittany Chesser, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service aquatic vegetation management program specialist and lead diagnostic scientist at AgriLife Extension’s Aquatic Diagnostics Laboratory, Bryan-College Station, will lead the webinar titled “Aquatic Plant ID and Management Options.”

