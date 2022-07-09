University of Missouri Extension ag specialists will share information on current topics during online town hall meetings in July. MU Extension’s “Forages and Livestock Hour” is held on the second and fourth Thursdays in July via Zoom and YouTube Live.
“Proper management of livestock and forage within a farming operation is key to profitability,” says Patrick Davis, MU Extension livestock field specialist.
On July 14, Ashley Conway-Anderson of the MU Center for Agroforestry will discuss silvopasture systems in Missouri. “Properly managed silvopasture systems provide adequate forage and shade in the summer months for livestock as well as forest products that help maintain farming operation profitability,” Davis says.
A panel of MU extension plant science specialists will talk about fall fertilization and planning forage for fall and winter grazing at the July 28 meeting.
MU Extension state climatologist Pat Guinan will provide a weather update at both July meetings.
“These meetings are also an opportunity to answer your questions related to your forage and livestock farming operation,” says Davis.
If you have questions, register in the “Forages and Livestock Hour” section at ipm.missouri.edu/townhalls. Questions will be reviewed by an MU Extension ag specialist and answered by email, phone or during the next meeting.
Registrants will receive a Zoom link to enter the meeting. Meetings will also be livestreamed at youtube.com/user/MUIPM, where recordings of past meetings are available as well.
For more information, visit mizzou.us/FLH, email Davis at davismp@missouri.edu or contact your local MU Extension ag specialist.
