The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced plans to develop the Small Meat Processing Plant of the Future during a roundtable discussion at the recent Nebraska Association of Meat Processors annual convention in Grand Island.
“The Small Plant of the Future will be a multi-disciplinary center to strengthen the meat industry in the region,” said Clint Krehbiel, head of UNL’s Animal Science department during the roundtable. The plant, which will be located alongside existing UNL Animal Science facilities, will serve as a regional processing hub for local cattle producers, as well as a prototype for other small and very small facilities.
As part of the initiative, UNL will look at making equipment upgrades to the Loeffel harvest and processing facility on East Campus, hire and train staff to maintain regular slaughter operations, and establish a suite of resources available to those looking to set up or expand small processing operations. The project is structured to have a multiplying effect across the region.
Krehbiel said that the COVID-19 pandemic illuminated issues that small meat processors had faced for years, including the insufficient capacity of small processors to keep up with rising demand, barriers to implementing new technologies, and widespread workforce shortages. The Small Plant of the Future aims to address those issues.
Multiple processors at the roundtable raised the issue of labor and staffing challenges. To help strengthen the workforce, the Small Plant of the Future will include a set of workforce development programs, including an internship program that will pair meat science students with small meat processing businesses across the state. UNL continues to look at other ways to integrate both degree and non-degree programs into its Small Plant initiative. This may include training programs including workshops for employees new to the meat processing industry, partnerships with community colleges, continuing education opportunities for more experienced meat processors, and more.
