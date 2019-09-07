The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association will host a first of its kind steer feedout this fall. The steers will be fed at the University of Missouri, South Farm Research Center in Columbia, Missouri. This is a born and raised in Missouri program that is sure to benefit all involved from the producer to the FFA chapters, according to MCA Manager of Strategic Solutions Coby Wilson, who is coordinating the program. He said the Profitability Challenge “Top 100” is designed to give back to the producer and show that cattle can be fed profitably in the state.
“We have some of the very best cattle in the nation right here in Missouri,” said Wilson. “We are going to showcase the quality of our cattle and demonstrate that these animals can be fed in Missouri. Producers will benefit by receiving data back on their animals that can assist them in making decisions on the farm.”
Wilson said steers will arrive with a health program that is top of the line and will be ready to hit the bunk. Steers will need to be born after Jan. 1, 2019, weigh between 650 and 800 pounds, be enrolled in MFA Health Track; bunk broke; weaned a minimum of 45 days; two rounds of shots with one modified live; BVD-PI negative prior to delivery; and the producer must be BQA certified. Ron Kramer with IDEXX Biotechnologies recently announced the sponsorship allowing the enrolled producers to test their entire calf crop for free. Producers who enroll early will have access to vaccines donated by Elanco. This added value could cover the donation portion of the steers.
MCA President Bobby Simpson said the idea for the program began after reviewing the structure of neighboring states with cattle feeding contests where the entire animal was donated to the respective state organization.
“We added an incentive by purchasing the animal at 50 percent of the current market value as well as including state FFA Chapters,” said Simpson. “Once the idea was presented it grew rapidly and we are extremely excited to begin.”
MCA will assume ownership of the steers upon purchase and the producer will not have any other costs after that point. The program is set to begin on Nov. 9 in Columbia and will conclude with an awards ceremony in June 2020. The program would not be possible without partnerships with MFA, Inc., Elanco Animal Health, the University of Missouri, Idexx, GrowSafe Systems and Y-Tex.
Visit www.mocattle.org/meetings-events/profitability-challenge to learn more and enroll. Contact Coby Wilson at coby@mocattle.com or 573-499-9162 ext. 235.
