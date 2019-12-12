Beef producers will soon spend a lot on hay and supplement. Just how much can vary and depends on many moving factors, say two University of Missouri Extension specialists.
Agricultural business specialist Brent Carpenter and livestock specialist Gene Schmitz looked at how current prices affect winter feeding costs for several different diets.
Carpenter says grass hay prices dropped only slightly from last winter following a drought. Although USDA reports strong production in 2019, hay stocks at the start of harvest season were the lowest in 35 years. Heading into the winter feeding season, prices remain 25 to 30% higher than two years ago.
The team compared the cost of hay and supplement for spring- and fall-calving cows. They found that the difference in daily cost with current prices is about a dime per day. Spring-calving cows are in late gestation and dry most of the hay-feeding season. Fall-calving cows are in mid-to-late lactation during winter.
Without laboratory testing, grass hay quality is difficult to establish, says Schmitz. No grading system exists for grass hay, so the longtime extension specialists assigned “poor, fair and good” grades based on crude protein and energy content. Similarly, hay prices are quoted by rough quality grade.
Using current market prices, producers who buy hay save about 64 cents per cow per day by feeding the low-priced, low-quality hay even though it requires a higher level of supplementation.
For more information, go to extensiondata.missouri.edu/Pro/AgBusinessPolicyExtension/Docs/WinterFeedCostDashboardFAQ.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.