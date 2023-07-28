Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
There were 95.9 million head of cattle and calves on United States farms as of July 1, 2023, according to the Cattle report published July 21 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Other key findings in the report were:
• Of the 95.9 million head inventory, all cows and heifers that have calved totaled 38.8 million.
• There are 29.4 million beef cows in the U.S. as of July 1, 2023, down 3% from last year.
• The number of milk cows in the United States remained unchanged at 9.4 million.
• U.S. calf crop was estimated at 33.8 million head, down 2% from 2022.
• All cattle on feed were at 13.1 million head, down 2% from 2022.
To obtain an accurate measurement of the current state of the U.S. cattle industry, NASS surveyed roughly 15,600 operators across the nation during the first half of July. Surveyed producers were asked to report their cattle inventories as of July 1, 2023, and calf crop for the entire year of 2023 by internet, mail, telephone, or personal interview.
