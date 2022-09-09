279836011_376334514541553_1828649411828510079_n.jpg

Farmers are always on the lookout for ways to generate more income streams from their operations. But a small outfit with farms in California, Missouri and Tennessee has come up with a truly unique business model. The Gentle Barn sells contact with farm animals as therapy and stress relief—and it’s been in operation since 1999.

As founder Ellie Laks explains on her website, she founded The Gentle Barn in 1999 because “it was a dream of hers since she was seven years old. Animals were always very healing and nurturing to her as she faced the challenges of growing up, finding herself, fitting in, feeling understood, etc.” Laks majored in special education and psychology and decided that The Gentle Barn was “a perfect way of putting all her talents and passions into one.” She and her partner Jay Weiner, who met her as a volunteer, run The Gentle Barn as a nonprofit. “Like Ellie, Jay also turned to animals for the support, love and nurturing he needed as a child,” according to the website.

