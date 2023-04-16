Lambing

Ashlynn McCarville, Bennet, Colorado

The UAM sheep fields are experiencing what Associate Professor of Animal Science and veterinarian Dr. Rocky Lindsey calls a “lambing storm.”

“Seems like whenever one drops, they all start dropping day after day. We’ve had two born overnight; that’s been the case. One or two have been born each day for the last week or so,” said Lindsey. He said the lamb births will continue for another couple of weeks until they are done.

