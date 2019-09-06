Tyson Foods Chief Executive Officer Noel White recently announced the beef processing plant in Holcomb likely will be back online by January. According to White, some processing already has resumed in a portion of the plant untouched by last month’s fire. He said they have been able to keep overall volume loss “somewhat minimal” while repairing the plant by shifting some processing to another Kansas plant and other facilities.
The Holcomb plant was partially damaged during a fire Aug. 9. The rebuilding process began almost immediately. The plant is one of the largest in the world, representing 5% to 6% of the total U.S. fed cattle processing capacity and 23.5% of Kansas fed cattle packing capacity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.