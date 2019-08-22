Representatives of Tyson Foods, White Castle restaurants and MotivBase ethnography research firm will join The Center for Food Integrity Sept. 13, from 1 to 2 p.m. CDT, for CFI Live “The Protein Play: Emerging Trends and Consumer Appetites for Protein Alternatives.”
The free webcam event will address the rapid evolution of protein alternatives, the profile of interested consumers, cultural forces at play and what’s next for both consumers and those in the protein complex.
Moderated by CFI CEO Charlie Arnot, the panel features David Ervin, vice president of alternative proteins, Tyson Foods; Shannon Tolliver, social responsibility and environmental sustainability manager, White Castle; Jamie Richardson, vice president of corporate relations, White Castle; and Ujwal Arkalgud, co-founder and CEO of MotivBase, cultural anthropologist and author.
To register, click on the CFI Live link at www.foodintegrity.org.
