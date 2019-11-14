Members are encouraged to bring empty Ralgro and Revalor cartridges to the Kansas Livestock Association Convention Dec. 4 to 6 in Wichita. For each empty cartridge, Merck Animal Health will donate $0.25 to help fund Kansas Livestock Foundation scholarships. Based on the number turned in at the 2018 KLA Convention, KLF was able to award six scholarships for the current school year totaling $6,500.
Again this year, the county from which the most cartridges are turned in will have a scholarship specifically designated for a student in that county. Be sure to specify your home county and number of empties when wheels are delivered to the Merck or KLA booth at the convention. Cartridges also can be turned in at your local KLA county meeting or a roundtable prior to convention.
