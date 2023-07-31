JR-Ramirez.png

JR Ramirez. (Photo courtesy of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.)

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association director JR Ramirez recently testified before the House Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement and the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement and Intelligence at a hearing titled “The Real Cost of an Open Border: How Americans are Paying the Price.” Ramirez, a fifth-generation rancher in Zapata County, provided a snapshot into the financial challenges facing ranchers along the Southern border and highlighted his own personal experiences.

“Damaged fences and gates, high speed chases, break-ins, stolen vehicles and trespassing are daily occurrences,” Ramirez testified. “Ranchers like me on the front lines are bearing financial burdens that are threatening our ability to operate profitable businesses.”

