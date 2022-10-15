Rocking in Adirondack chairs on the patio, a glass of tea in hand, Sam Hands and daughter Marisa Kleysteuber make their game plan. It’s the only slow part of their day, reflecting on what happened, how to improve and what needs attention next at Triangle H.

LvstkFrontTriangleHWinsCABHonorPix1.jpg

"We have a pretty cool job here," Marisa Kleysteuber says. Every day is a new challenge growing calves from arrival at 400 to 700 pounds to finishing at 1,500 pounds—those changes are amazing. And the relationships built with customers are deep. (Photo courtesy of Certified Angus Beef.)

Together, they care for more than 8,000 feeder cattle between a feedyard at Garden City, Kansas, and another 20 miles west near Deerfield.

