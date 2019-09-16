The ninth annual South Dakota Timed Event Championship, sponsored in part by Panhandle Slim and Double D Western, was recently held in Huron at the South Dakota State Fair.
This year’s event was action-packed with contestants from South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska and Minnesota. “The quality of the contestants was exceptional this year,” said Jason Edleman with SDTEC. “The rodeo was fast-paced with crowds overfilling the bleachers both days.”
The area’s elite youth rodeo contestants competed in six timed events, including tie-down calf roping, barrel racing, team roping, goat tying, breakaway roping, and steer wrestling. Rodeo youth from across the country, ages 14 to 19, were eligible to compete for the title.
This year’s South Dakota Timed Event Champion winner was Reece Ullerich of Humbolt, South Dakota, with reserve cowboy going to Linkyn Petersek of Colome, South Dakota.
The overall Horse of the Championship also went to Ullerich.
Other overall winners were Lan Fuhrer of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, in breakaway roping, Cashae McGee of Rhame, North Dakota, in barrel racing and goat tying, Ullerich in tie down calf roping, Petersek in steer wrestling, and Garrett Glines of Chadron, Nebraska, and Tristan Hunter of Ardmore, South Dakota, in team roping.
The SDTEC continues to bring in contestants, their families, and fans to the state fair, making it one of the premier events for spectators at the fair. For more information, visit www.sdtimedeventchampionships.webs.com or like SD Timed Event Championship on Facebook.
