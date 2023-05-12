ErgotInHand1-1024x576.jpg

Now is the time to scout for signs of ergot in Missouri grasses, says University of Missouri Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts. Ergot bodies look like mouse droppings, as seen in this 2013 file photo. The toxic fungus infects grasses and cereal crops and can cause illness and death in livestock. (Photo by Kent Faddis.)

University of Missouri Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts says now is the time to check for ergot in the seed heads of grasses.

Ergot can cause severe illness in livestock, especially cattle and horses. One early sign is yellow syrup drops called honeydew in flowering seed heads. Honeydew hardens and turns into dark ergot bodies, which look like mouse droppings and are up to 10 times the size of the grain.

