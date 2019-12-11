Area beef producers should make plans to attend the sixth annual Three-State Beef Conference scheduled for Jan. 14 to 16, 2020, with locations in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. The Three-State Beef Conference is designed to give beef cattle producers and others in the beef industry a regular update on current cow-calf and stocker topics.
The first session of the conference will be held in Greenfield, Iowa, at the Warren Cultural Center Jan. 14 with registration at 5:30 p.m. and the program beginning at 6 p.m. The Missouri session will be Jan. 15 in Savannah at the Andrew County Youth Building. It also begins with registration at 5:30 p.m. and the program following at 6 p.m. On Jan. 16, the session will be held in Nebraska at the Otoe County Fair Center in Syracuse. Registration for the Syracuse location will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting will start at 6 p.m.
Attendees should pre-register by Jan. 10. Iowa producers should contact the Adair County Extension office at 641-743-8412 to register. Missouri producers should contact the Andrew County Extension Office at 816-324-3147, and Nebraska producers should contact the Otoe County Extension Office at 402-269-2301 to register. The registration fee is $25 per person and it includes a meal and copy of the conference proceedings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.