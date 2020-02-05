The largest annual gathering of the beef industry began Feb. 5 in San Antonio, where more than 9,000 cattle producers, industry partners, and stakeholders gathered for the first day of the 2020 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show.
The event, which continues through Feb. 7, provides a platform for education, policy development, and networking.
“This week is about serving America’s cattlemen and women,” NCBA President Jennifer Houston said. “Our goal is to fill the convention with opportunities that add value to our attendees by delivering critical information about the state of our industry, as well as providing a platform to discuss important issues impacting individual ranchers.”
The convention will deliver an impressive speaker lineup that includes U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. Astronaut and retired U.S. Navy Capt. Scott Kelly will also discuss his record-breaking year in space aboard the International Space Station.
Educational opportunities are available throughout the convention, including through Cattlemen’s College, which presents cutting-edge curriculum to ranchers that helps improve returns for cattle operations.
Convention-goers may also find time to visit the seven-acre tradeshow floor that contains an educational learning lounge, policy roundtables, live cattle handing demonstrations, and horse health sessions.
NCBA’s top-tier entertainment has attendees excited as well. Thursday’s Sunset Music Festival and Friday’s 2020 Professional Bull Rider Invitational allow ample networking opportunities.
“I’m looking forward to listening, learning, and engaging with attendees as we come together over the next three days to celebrate America’s premiere protein—beef,” Houston added.
