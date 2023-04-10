In the world there are two kinds of people. Those who see a need and simply talk about it, and those who see a need and take action.

Since 2003, there has been a shortage of veterinarians, particularly large-animal veterinarians in rural areas. A combination of lower wages, longer and irregular hours—as compared to a companion pet veterinarian—and not wanting to live outside of a major city are just a few of the reasons for the shortage.

VET board.jpeg

The Veterinarians Encouraging and Training board includes Dr. Trent Stiles, Dr. Amanda Wilson, Laurel Klotz, registered veterinary technician; Sam Crosby, and Dr. Brian Carroll. (Courtesy photo.)
VET learning.jpg

Students learn about the latest in equine. (Courtesy photo.)
Teeth.jpeg

A student learns how to work on teeth. (Courtesy photo.)
VET student.jpeg

A veterinary student enjoys a lighter moment. (Courtesy photo.)

