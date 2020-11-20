On Sept. 14, The National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado, announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic their 2021 event needed to be canceled. On Sept. 15, the Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority began exploring the potential of hosting a one-time livestock show as an alternative to the canceled NWSS in Grand Island, Nebraska.
GILCA’s stakeholders, representing Fonner Park, Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce and Grand Island Tourism, began making plans for The NebraskaN Livestock Show to be held at the Fonner Park/State Fair livestock complex and scheduled for 16 days in January 2021. Organizers have been truly gratified by the overwhelming support for the show from the national livestock community, the City of Grand Island and the citizens and businesses of Nebraska, and planning was well underway.
Unfortunately, the NebraskaN Livestock Show has become another casualty of the COVID epidemic and will be canceled. The priority has always been protecting the health and safety of event attendees and Grand Island residents. Organizers had instituted guidelines and other safety measures that addressed those needs. However, with the rise of the epidemic nationally and the recent guidelines that have been enacted in Nebraska and other states, the logistics of putting on a quality event is no longer possible. They genuinely wanted to support the national beef cattle industry and the commercial vendors in having an alternative to their traditional January event. All entry fees and vendor reservations that have been received will be returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.