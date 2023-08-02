updateJen_Bev_Graduation-Pic1-1-817x1024.jpeg

Jennifer Johnson Anderson, left, and Beverly Johnson Fox, right, participated in Generation Next and have successfully continued their family farm operation with their father, Eugene Johnson. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo.)

The Generation Next: Our Turn to Ranch 12-week online course is open for registration. The program, offered by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, takes place Aug. 21 to Nov. 12.

The course fee is $300, and online registration is required at https://tx.ag/GenerationNext2023. Because enrollment is limited to 100 registrants, those interested in participating are encouraged to enroll as soon as possible.

