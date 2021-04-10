Caldwell, Kansas—The Border Queen—was established in 1871 because of its location along the Chisholm Trail. The town will be celebrating its 150th birthday May 7 and 8 with many activities, including a western art show, buffalo soldier camp, gunfights and saloon show, opera house shows, tours and more.
A cattle drive from Pond Creek, Indian Territory, May 3 to 8 will allow participants to ride the old Chisholm Trail, experience authentic chuck wagon food and sleep under the stars.
To see a complete list of events and register for the encampment, visit caldwellkansas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.