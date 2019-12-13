The Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team recently won both the Stock Horse of Texas Collegiate World Championship and the SHTX Collegiate Reserve Championship at the 2019 Stock Horse of Texas Collegiate World Championships in Abilene. Texas Tech will be one of three teams representing the SHTX at the inaugural Collegiate Challenge at the Road to the Horse this February.
Sidney Dunkel, a junior from Archer City, finished as one of the most successful members in Texas Tech Ranch Team history. Her efforts at the SHTX scored 54.5 points, making her top collegiate non pro rider in the competition.
In the novice division, Jentry Wall from Ropesville and Sarita Short from Voss swept the division taking first and second place, respectively. The team members began their time on the team with no show experience and have advanced to the next level of competition.
Other members of the ranch horse team are Abi Brogger from Three Forks, Montana; Grace Blackwell from Checotah, Oklahoma; Arianne Cox from Pep, New Mexico; Tyllor Ledford from Durango, Colorado; Hannah Penny from Mount Vernon; Ben McCartney from Throckmorton; Colton Baca from Vega; Shayna Smith from Silverton; Gracen Walker from Canadian; Evan Means from Valentine; Zachary O’Neal from Guthrie; and Addison Fjelstad from Lake Mills, Iowa.
