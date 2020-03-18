Two collegiate national championship teams will be crowned at the Hughes Trailer National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance Collegiate National Championship Show in March. Held on the campus of Texas Tech University, the event will showcase top collegiate ranch and stock horse competitors, highlighting the top teams as well as outstanding individual riders. More than $55,000 of prizes and scholarships will be awarded March 29 to 30. The event is free of charge at the Texas Tech Equestrian Center. Competition will last both Sunday and Monday, with an awards dinner on Monday evening.
Champion teams from Division I and Division II will each receive horse trailers by Hughes Trailer for their efforts. Reserve champion teams will each take home CowTrac mechanical cow training systems. Individual champions in three divisions are sponsored by Total Equine and will earn buckles, with the Top 5 receiving jackets from Carter Ranch Horse and the Top 10 receiving prize packages from Classic Equine and Farnam. A $6,000 scholarship will also be presented to the Outstanding Freshman, courtesy of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
Ranch sponsors include Banks Ranch, Bonds Ranch, RA Brown Ranch, CS Cattle Co, 6666 Ranch, Haythorn Land & Cattle, Huddleston Performance Horses, Singleton Ranches, Stuart Ranch, Texas A&M Equine Initiative and Tongue River Ranch.
More information about NRSHA and the National Championship Collegiate Show can be found at www.ranchhorse.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.